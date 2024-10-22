World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $124.75 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $124.75 million and $5.67 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00040824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.