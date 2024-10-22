WT Wealth Management Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.36. 245,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,233. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.20.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

