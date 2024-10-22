WT Wealth Management Sells 2,283 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of Fidus Investment worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 55,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $621.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

