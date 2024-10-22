WT Wealth Management Sells 40,566 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,566 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,549,000 after purchasing an additional 480,848 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,244,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $23,895,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 2,532,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,118. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

