Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
