Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

