1,500 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $183.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.96. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

