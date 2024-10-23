22,192 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

