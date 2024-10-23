3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.
3M Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:MMM traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,160. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average is $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
