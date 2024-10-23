786 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.6% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.7% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $306.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 582.09, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

