Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $130.00 and last traded at $130.00. Approximately 86 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.35.

Acciona Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

