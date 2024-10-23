AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.88. 12,183,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 13,107,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 86,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

