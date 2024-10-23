AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 1.8% on Disappointing Earnings

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 2,286,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,935,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 86,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

