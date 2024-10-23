Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 357.32% from the company’s current price.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 19.7 %
Shares of AKBA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.48.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
