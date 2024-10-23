Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

