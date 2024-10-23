AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.37. Approximately 167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.72.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

