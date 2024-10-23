Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 583468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.11 million for the quarter. Alphamin Resources had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphamin Resources Corp. will post 0.1272534 EPS for the current year.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

