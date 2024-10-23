Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.15 and last traded at $106.80. Approximately 1,188,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 463,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $1,145,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,810,704.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $1,145,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,810,704.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $51,193.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,951.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,360 shares of company stock valued at $24,537,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock valued at $484,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 355.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,852 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

