Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 71 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,292,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,967. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.