Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 12.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 340.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 30,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $22.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

