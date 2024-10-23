Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,324,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.53. 253,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

