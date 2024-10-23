Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $683,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 180,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

