Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 503,998 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

