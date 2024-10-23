Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.84. 91,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.44 and a 1 year high of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.