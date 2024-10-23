Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 15.6% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $226.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

