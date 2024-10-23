Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -533.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in B2Gold by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 72.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in B2Gold by 31.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

