Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) recently:

10/22/2024 – Amgen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $381.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $333.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

10/7/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $362.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Amgen had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank to a “strong-buy” rating.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.76 on Wednesday, hitting $314.90. 1,526,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.11. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amgen

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

