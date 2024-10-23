Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 16,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 162,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
Anghami Company Profile
Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.
