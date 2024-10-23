ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Decreased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $128,089,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,922,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,797,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $50,338,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.96. 54,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,270. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

