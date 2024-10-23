Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.28. 29,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 157,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Anterix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $611.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Anterix by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth $1,334,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 24.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at $430,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

