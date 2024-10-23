Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 116.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FE stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 120.57%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

