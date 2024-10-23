Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,572,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 24.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after purchasing an additional 504,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.41. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.