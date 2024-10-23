Ardor One Day Volume Tops $7.08 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $81.95 million and $7.08 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00040093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

