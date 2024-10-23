Ark Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.48 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Ark has a total market cap of $97.89 million and $32.48 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001226 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,269,932 coins and its circulating supply is 184,269,954 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

