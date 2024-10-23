ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.91 and last traded at $151.65. Approximately 646,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,207,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 372.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.61.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ARM by 551.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,523,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,207,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,704,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

