ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.24 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 70.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:ARR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,490. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $954.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT
In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,434.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
