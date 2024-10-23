Asana’s (ASAN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

ASAN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 815,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,970. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,092 shares of company stock valued at $602,668. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $5,169,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $3,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

