Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

