Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,769,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,932,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,065,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,989,000 after purchasing an additional 435,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,625,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,354,000 after buying an additional 81,869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,548,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,912,000 after buying an additional 139,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after buying an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.83. The company had a trading volume of 282,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,560. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.86 and its 200-day moving average is $257.66.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.33.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

