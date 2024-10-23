Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 189,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 101,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Avanti Helium Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Get Avanti Helium alerts:

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.0252443 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.