Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 606,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Balmoral Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$142.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67.

About Balmoral Resources

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

