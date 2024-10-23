Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $186.12 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for approximately $54.03 or 0.00080307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,636 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,801.32069402 with 3,444,642.48394373 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 54.13523815 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $21,186,439.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

