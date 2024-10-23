Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 250 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in RTX were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RTX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after purchasing an additional 417,789 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $72.52 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

