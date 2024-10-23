Beldex Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $513.96 million and $11.79 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.85 or 0.03789380 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00040292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002007 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,636,052 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,936,052 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

