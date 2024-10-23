BetterWealth LLC Buys 1,616 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 145,287 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

