BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $29,842.50 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BILL stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 949,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of BILL by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1,167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

