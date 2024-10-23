BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $854.97 million and $18.72 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000807 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000091 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $19,460,107.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars.

