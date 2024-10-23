BMO Capital Markets Raises Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.08.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.81 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
