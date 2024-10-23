Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 842173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BORR

Borr Drilling Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $716.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 666.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.