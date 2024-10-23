Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0 million-$119.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.6 million.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of BOW opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Bowhead Specialty has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BOW shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

