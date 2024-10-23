Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.93. 113,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 818,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $283.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.33 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

